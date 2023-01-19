Army JAG Entry 2023: Apply Online for short service commission posts at joinindianarymy.nic.in, check how and where to apply

Army JAG Entry 2023: The Indian Army has started the online application process for unmarried male and female law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 16, 2023.

A total of 9 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of eligibility mentioned on their application form and marks. Once the candidate is shortlisted, he will be called for psychological test, group test, and interview. Candidates can go through this article to check the eligibility and other details that are required at the time of filling the application form.

What is the qualification requirement for Army JAG Entry 2023?

To apply for Army JAG Entry 2023, the candidate must have obtained minimum 55% aggregate marks in their LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus 2)

examination. The candidate must be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State Registration and should be a college or university recognized by Bar Council of India.

What is the age limit required for Army JAG Entry 2023?

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 and 27 years as on 01 Jul 2023 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive) to apply for the above posts as per notification.

What is the selection process for Army JAG Entry 2023?

The official notification stated that the Integrated HQ of MoD reseves the right for shortlisting of applications, without assigning any reason. After shortlisted candidates, the centre will intimate the candidates via email about their selection. After allotment of the selection centre, candidates will have to log in to the official website and select their SSB dates that are available on a first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the selection centre, the notice reads.

Only eligible candidates will be allowed to undergo SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB). The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of the time.

Based on the stage 1 and stage 2, the candidate will be allowed to go for further recruitment process. The duration of the SSB interview is five days and schedule of the same are available on the official website of www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Apply online

Notification

Army JAG Entry 2023: How to apply?

The candidates are required to follow the below mentioned easy steps to apply online:-