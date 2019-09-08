Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Job alert for 10th pass outs! Check salary, other details

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019!

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Job alert for class 10th pass outs! The Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates at aftdelhi.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Armed Forces Tribunal to fill the form now. It is to be noted that class 10th pass outs can apply for this vacancy. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for application – October 4, 2019

For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island or Lakshadweep – October 15, 2019

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Staff Car Driver

Classification – General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetthed, Non- Ministerial

Salary – PB-1 RS 5200 – Rs 20,200 + GP Rs 1900) | Pay Matrix Level-2 19900-63200

Total Number of Post – 1

Age – 18 to 27 years

Educational Qualification – 10th standard pass from a recognised board. Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle).

Experience Required- Experience of driving a motorcar for atleast 3 years. Possessing a valid driving license for motorcars.

Library Attendant

Classification – General Central Service Froup ‘C’ Non-Gazetthed, Non- Ministerial

Salary – PB-1 RS 5200 – Rs 20200 + GP Rs 1800) | Pay Matrix Level-1 18000-56900

Total Number of Post – 1

Age – 18 to 27 years

Eligibility Criteria – 10th standard pass from a recognised board.

Experience Required- Experience of working at least 1 year in a recognised or registered Library.

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can sent the applications in the prescribed pro forma and forward to the-

Principal Registrar,

Armed Forces Tribunal,

Principal Bench, West Block- VIII

Sector-1, RK Puram, New Delhi – 110066.

It is to be noted that the applications have to be sent along with self attested copies of Educational Qualification Certificate, any other Secial Qualification, Driving Licence, Character Certificate etc.

Note: Applications sent without supporting documents, photograph, unsigned and incomplete in any manner shall be summarily rejected.