Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Job alert for 10th pass outs! Check salary, other details

Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple posts on offer at aftdelhi.nic.in. Check Eligibility Criteria, salary and other details here.
Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Job alert for class 10th pass outs! The Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates at aftdelhi.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Armed Forces Tribunal to fill the form now. It is to be noted that class 10th pass outs can apply for this vacancy. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.
Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date for application – October 4, 2019
For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island or Lakshadweep – October 15, 2019
Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: Post Details
- Staff Car Driver
Classification – General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetthed, Non- Ministerial
Salary – PB-1 RS 5200 – Rs 20,200 + GP Rs 1900) | Pay Matrix Level-2 19900-63200
Total Number of Post – 1
Age – 18 to 27 years
Educational Qualification – 10th standard pass from a recognised board. Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle).
Experience Required- Experience of driving a motorcar for atleast 3 years. Possessing a valid driving license for motorcars.
- Library Attendant
Classification – General Central Service Froup ‘C’ Non-Gazetthed, Non- Ministerial
Salary – PB-1 RS 5200 – Rs 20200 + GP Rs 1800) | Pay Matrix Level-1 18000-56900
Total Number of Post – 1
Age – 18 to 27 years
Eligibility Criteria – 10th standard pass from a recognised board.
Experience Required- Experience of working at least 1 year in a recognised or registered Library.
Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can sent the applications in the prescribed pro forma and forward to the-
Principal Registrar,
Armed Forces Tribunal,
Principal Bench, West Block- VIII
Sector-1, RK Puram, New Delhi – 110066.
It is to be noted that the applications have to be sent along with self attested copies of Educational Qualification Certificate, any other Secial Qualification, Driving Licence, Character Certificate etc.
Note: Applications sent without supporting documents, photograph, unsigned and incomplete in any manner shall be summarily rejected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.