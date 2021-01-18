Are you job-ready for the new normal?

In a digital economy, data analysis is a useful strategy for organisations to better understand their market, predict and plan strategies accordingly.

The Covid-19-induced economic crisis has compounded the problem of unemployment in India, which was already undergoing a phase of ‘jobless growth’. According to the latest CMIE, India’s unemployment rate jumped to 9.9% in the week ending December 13, which is a 23-week high. It is estimated that around 5.5 lakh jobs were lost in October alone.

The nature of jobs is also changing. Greater digitisation of workspaces, a shift in buying behaviours and growth of digital services has engendered the need for multiple skills among employees. From digital product management to data analysis and content marketing, the demand for basic as well as specialised digital skills has surged.

For those who lost their jobs or who have entered the job market after completing their education, a post-Covid-19 environment is a difficult space. It is essential, therefore, that they study the market conditions, analyse the demand, and upskill themselves for the current job market.

Digital marketing skills: Most product and service marketing strategies have shifted to the digital mode. Targeted digital marketing strategies backed by effective data analysis are the need of the hour. Digital marketing knowledge includes skills of digital business analysis, content marketing, SEO, among others. Increasingly, organisations are looking to hire people who have knowledge of digital marketing skills to help steer online promotional and sales campaigns. While many organisations are training and upskilling their existing workforce, others are hiring new talent. Evidently, the demand for online digital marketing courses has surged in recent months. Adding a digital marketing course to your CV can make you extremely relevant to the current job market.

Learn data analysis: In a digital economy, data analysis is a useful strategy for organisations to better understand their market, predict and plan strategies accordingly. The reports and predictive analysis prepared by data analysts help drive key decisions in business operations, product development and strategy. A data analyst is another key specialty whose demand has surged in recent times.

Do not underestimate creative skills: Creativity is never out of fashion. In a crowded market space, an ability to creatively portray or depict your ideas and thoughts can set you apart. It is important, therefore, to constantly nurture your creative side. Creative communication skills, creative power point making skills and creative writing skills can help you find your own space in a difficult market. Use your time to read, learn creative writing skills or photography to give your CV an edge.

Learn a new language: Often a skill as elemental as an additional language can make a major difference to your resume. Learning a new language doesn’t just add yet other ability to your skills, it also sharpens your mind and makes it more receptive to new ideas. But which language should you learn is also an important determinant. This would depend on your core area of work or field. Learn a language that might be useful for you in your field of work. For example, if your area of work is likely to take you to a European country, you must consider learning a European language. On the other hand, if you are a north Indian looking to start a career down south, you must consider getting a hang of a southern Indian language.

Graphic designing: It’s also high in demand. Graphic designers use visual enhancement software such as Illustrator and Photoshop to create visual concepts and layouts that communicate effectively and captivate the viewers. In the age of infographics and visual appeals, content is no more limited to words. It encompasses an entire array of visual elements, informative figures, charts, statistics, etc. Presenting these elements in an aesthetically appealing and creative way is what graphic designers are required to do. If you have a creative bent of mind, taking graphic design courses can help you chart a new career trajectory for yourself.

Business skills training: One-dimensional skill sets do not suffice anymore. Dynamism, critical thinking and problem solving are key elements for professionals of today. If you are a wantrepreneur or entrepreneur looking to scale up your business, taking a professional business skilling course can help you significantly improve your trade. It can also give the required dynamism to your resume. Business skills training courses help professionals learn essential financial management, leadership, problem solving skills, project management and time management.

