APSSB scam: Probe found involvement of 20 candidates, says Pema Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Investigation into the cash-for-job scam in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has revealed the involvement of 20 candidates who paid money to the accused officials, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering, disclosed that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police identified the accused candidates who paid money for selection in the skill test.

“Investigation is going on by the SIC and the government has constituted a two-member committee comprising principal resident commissioner of Arunachal Bhavan, New Delhi, Jitendra Narain and state PWD and Home commissioner Kaling Tayeng to thoroughly enquire and find out lapses in the exams conducted by the board,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said that the committee has been asked to submit its report to the chief secretary within 21 days and the government would take action against the accused officials.

“We have learned a lesson and hopefully the new team of the Board will work to bring back its lost glory. It is very unfortunate that a scam surfaced in the APSSB which is a matter of great concern for the entire state,” Khandu said.

Following allegations of malpractices, a case under was registered on February 16.

The SIC has so far arrested five persons, including APSSB under secretary Kapter Ringu and two data entry operators in connection to the case.

The APSSB has decided to cancel the examination and a new date for the examination would be notified soon.