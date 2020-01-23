APSSB Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for 426 posts – salary, age limit, eligibility other details

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Interested candidates may apply at the official website apssb.in on or before the last date of application.

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Here’s a good news for those looking to apply for government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is looking to fill up as many as 426 posts in several departments that include director general of police and director of fire and emergency service, environment and forest, and geology and mining departments.

The application process will begin from January 28 and continue till February 28. Interested candidates may apply at the official website apssb.in on or before the last date of application. Candidates are required to clear three stages of exams inorder to qualify for the vacancies offered. These are physical standard test (PST)/ physical efficiency test (PET), trade test examinations. Of these, the the trade test exam, which carries 100 marks, is only for those applying for H/C driver, constable and constable driver.

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Age limit

The minimum age of candidates must be 18, while for those applying for jobs that require class 10th pass, the maximum age limit is 24. The maximum age of candidates looking to apply for jobs that require class 12th pass, must be 28 years.

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Candidates looking to apply must at least be class 10 and class 12 pass, which are the minimum requirements.

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Salary

The salary ranges from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 and Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, depending on job profiles they are applying for.