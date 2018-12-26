APSC Recruitment: Important update for Assam Public Service Commission jobs aspirants



The examination for filing 261 posts will be held across the state at 31 centres.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for APSC prelims examinations. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website and candidates can download them by entering DoB or roll number. The state commission will hold the postponed Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination on December 30, 2018. The total number of candidates who are eligible to appear in the examination is 60,275.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the commission informed that this year the number of centres have been increased from 22 to 31 for the convenience of the candidates of the remote areas that includes nine district headquarters of the newly created districts of the state.

“Video-recording of entire examination in all the venues will be done for the first time. The commission requests help and cooperation from all stakeholders for smooth conduct of the examination,” the commission said.

The APSC has asked all the candidates to bring to the notice of the commission if any discrepancy found in admit cards. It has however stated that no request for change of venues etc will be entertained now.

It has advised the candidates to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before commencement. “No candidate will be allowed to go out in the first hour and the last 30 minutes of the examination without submitting the booklets,” it said. There will be no space arranged at the venues to keep mobile phones or other personal belongings. “Therefore, please either do not bring them to the venues or arrange to keep them at your own risk,” the commission said.

The items allowed inside the examination hall are the prelims admit card, a valid identity proof and ballpoint pen with blue/black ink. “Possession of barred items like mobile phone, Bluetooth, digital watch or any other electronic/mechanical communication device inside the examination hall will disqualify a candidate who may be debarred from appearing in any examination conducted by the Commission,” it said.