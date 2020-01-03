Earn up to Rs 1.22 lakh pm! Job openings in Assam, check details

The commission is looking to fill up as many as 12 posts.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued a notification for the post of fishery development officer and allied cadre. Candidates looking to apply are suggested to visit apsc.nic.in. The commission is looking to fill up as many as 12 posts.

Candidates may note that they have to name the post they are applying, in bold letters in the application form. After putting the form in the envelope, they are required to send it to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. The last date to receive an application form by post is February 3.

Educational and other requirements

Candidates looking to apply must be a permanent residents of Assam. They must at least have a BFSC degree or its equivalent. Those having experience of working in the fisheries department will be given preference. It is, however, not a mandatory requirement.

Age limit

While the minimum age of candidates must be 21, the maximum age limit is 38 years of age, as on January 1 2019. Candidates from SC/ST category will be given an upper age limit relaxation of up to 43 years, while the same will be 41 years in case of OBC/MOBC.

Salary

Candidates who are hired, will get monthly salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 along with with grade pay of Rs 12,700 + other extra allowances.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs 250. Those in SC, ST, OBC and MOBC category are required to pay Rs 150. BPL category candidates have been exempted from paying the fees.