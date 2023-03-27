APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 released at apsc.nic.in, check how to download

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2022 on March 26 at 6.30 PM. The candidates who appeared in the APSC CCE Prelims 2022 can download apsc answer keys from the official website of APSC – apsc.nic.in.

The Assam Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2022 was conducted on Mar 26, 2023 and the provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official website of APSC. Candidates may raise objections if any latest by March 31, 2023. The objections against the provisional answer keys can be raised through email. Candidates can download APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website of APSC – apsc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the PDFs- GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2

Check subjectwise APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference

If any doubt/objection, candidates may raise objections followed by the format available on the official website

Email objection to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com

Candidates should note that if the objection would not be submitted in the prescribed format, the commission will not entertain any objection. The candidates can directly download the objection format by clicking on the provided link. No claim for correction of answer keys will be entertained if the same is not supported by the specified documents, the notice reads.

https://apsc.nic.in/misc_2020/Ans_Key_Claim_Format.pdf

The commission will release the final answer keys after reviewing the objections received from the candidates. The APSC CCE Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to track on the APSC’s website for latest updates. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible for the mains exam.