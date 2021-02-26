APSC Assistant Engineer Screening Test 2021: Assam Public Service Commission announces test schedule, details

As per the notification, the screening test for the Assistant Engineer post will be held in two shifts. (Representational Image)

Assam Public Service Commission has announced the test schedule for the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer Post. The test schedule is now available on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission i.e. apsc.nic.in. All the aspirants who are preparing to appear in the exam can visit the website for all the details related to the screening test.

As per the notification, the screening test for the Assistant Engineer post will be held in two shifts on March 14. The timing of the two-hour test in the morning session is from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM in the second shift.

According to the notification, the General Studies paper will be held in the first shift and that of Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering in the second shift. Candidates must note that the admit card is not immediately available for download. The notification stated that it will be made available on the official website from March 10.

“The list of candidates selected or rejected for the APSC AE Screening test will be updated on March 04,” the notification reads.

The commission has clarified that candidates will not be intimated by any other means and therefore they need to regularly visit the official website for all the latest updates about the test.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to find the schedule of APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021:

Step1: Visit the official website of the commission i.e. apsc.nic.in