  • MORE MARKET STATS

APPSC Sub-Inspector Physical Test Admit card out, check test date, centre

By: |
March 18, 2021 3:40 PM

APPSC is going to conduct the physical tests starting from March 31 to May 7 in different slots for the candidates.

All candidates are advised to save the admit card on their system and also get its hard copy from the print out for their perusal.

In a significant development for the candidates who have applied for the post of Sub Inspector, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the admit card for the physical tests which are to be qualified by the candidates. The admit card for the Physical Standard Tests (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) has been put online by the APPSC and candidates can download the same from the official website of the APPSC-appsc.gov.in.

PST and PET schedule
APPSC is going to conduct the physical tests starting from March 31 to May 7 in different slots for the candidates. The candidates are advised to download their admit card at the earliest to check their PSE and PET date and start preparations for the same. Officially the admit cards will remain available for the candidates till May 6 which is one day before the physical tests are concluded but the candidates must not make any delay in downloading their admit card lest they miss their PSE and PET date. The physical test will be conducted at the Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa and all candidates will have to report at the centre on the designated date and time mentioned on their admit card.

Related News

Steps to download admit card
Candidates need to visit the official website of the APPSC- appsc.gov.in. Upon reaching the homepage of the website, the candidates will come across a link to download the admit card for the PST and PET for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates must keep their login credentials including registration number, birth date and others for successfully getting access to their hall ticket. After filling in the requisite details, candidates will be redirected to their admit card. All candidates are advised to save the admit card on their system and also get its hard copy from the print out for their perusal.

Candidates must also not forget to carry along their photo id document along with their admit card print out to the exam centre. Without being able to produce the necessary documents, candidates will be at risk of getting disqualified from the entire recruitment process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. APPSC Sub-Inspector Physical Test Admit card out check test date centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Two in five global workforce believe their job will be obsolete within 5 years, says PwC survey
2Over half of the faculty positions at IIMs are reserved for SC, ST, OBC: Govt
3One Year of Covid pandemic: How it has changed the work culture, and what will be the future