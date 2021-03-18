APPSC Sub-Inspector Physical Test Admit card out, check test date, centre

All candidates are advised to save the admit card on their system and also get its hard copy from the print out for their perusal.

In a significant development for the candidates who have applied for the post of Sub Inspector, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the admit card for the physical tests which are to be qualified by the candidates. The admit card for the Physical Standard Tests (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) has been put online by the APPSC and candidates can download the same from the official website of the APPSC-appsc.gov.in.

PST and PET schedule

APPSC is going to conduct the physical tests starting from March 31 to May 7 in different slots for the candidates. The candidates are advised to download their admit card at the earliest to check their PSE and PET date and start preparations for the same. Officially the admit cards will remain available for the candidates till May 6 which is one day before the physical tests are concluded but the candidates must not make any delay in downloading their admit card lest they miss their PSE and PET date. The physical test will be conducted at the Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa and all candidates will have to report at the centre on the designated date and time mentioned on their admit card.

Steps to download admit card

Candidates need to visit the official website of the APPSC- appsc.gov.in. Upon reaching the homepage of the website, the candidates will come across a link to download the admit card for the PST and PET for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates must keep their login credentials including registration number, birth date and others for successfully getting access to their hall ticket. After filling in the requisite details, candidates will be redirected to their admit card.

Candidates must also not forget to carry along their photo id document along with their admit card print out to the exam centre. Without being able to produce the necessary documents, candidates will be at risk of getting disqualified from the entire recruitment process.