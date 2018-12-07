APPSC recruitment process for assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors to begin soon – Check details

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 5:04 PM

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in AP Transport Subordinate Service.

APPSC has set 2 January 2019 as last date to complete the online application process.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in AP Transport Subordinate Service. The recruitment process will be conducted for 23 vacancies, six of which are carried forward vacancies while the rest are fresh vacancies. The vacancies are not open for physically handicapped candidates.

The APPSC has said in the notification that if the number of applications exceed 25,000 mark, it may conduct an offline screening test, followed by a Main examination. Otherwise, only a Main examination will be conducted. The commission will communicate the date for the screening test to the candidates in case it decides to conduct an offline screening test. Candidates are advised to check the website continuously during the recruitment process.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: CISF AC notification released at upsc.gov.in, check online application dates, exam scheme

Important dates for APPSC recruitment-
Commencement of application process: 12 December 2018
Last date to complete online application process: 2 January 2019
Date of main examination: 17 April 2019

Eligibility criteria-
Candidates must possess a degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering stream from a recognised university or should hold a Diploma in Automobile Engineering issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh or Technological Diploma Examination Board, Hyderabad or any other equivalent qualification. The applicant must hold a Motor Driving License (DL) and have an experience in driving motor vehicles for not less than 3 years and possess Heavy Transport vehicle endorsement.

Candidates in the age group 21-34 years are eligible to apply for the post.

Application process-
Eligible candidates will have to first fill the OTPR application to generate OTPR id. After receiving OTPR id, candidates can apply for the post by logging again.

