APPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission – Check how to apply

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 10:32 PM

It must be noted that the last date to pay application fee is January 18 and date to complete the application process is set at January 19, 2019.

APPSC Recruitment 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the application process for more than 1000 Grade IV Panchayat Secretary vacancies. Those who fit the eligibility criteria for the said positions can apply for the posts online on the link made available on the official website of APPSC.

It must be noted that the last date to pay application fee is January 18 and date to complete the application process is set at January 19, 2019.

Firstly, candidates are required to register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and get an OTPR ID as this would be needed to login to their registered account to apply for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment by the Commission.

READ ALSO | SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

The application processing fee for the same is Rs. 250 and Rs. 80 is set as the examination fee. Applicants belonging to Andhra Pradesh and those from SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth categories need not pay the examination fee.

The selection process comprises a main examination which most probably will be computer-based, however, the Commission may change it to an offline screening test if the number of applicants exceeds 25,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. APPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission – Check how to apply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition