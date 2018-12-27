APPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission – Check how to apply

APPSC Recruitment 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the application process for more than 1000 Grade IV Panchayat Secretary vacancies. Those who fit the eligibility criteria for the said positions can apply for the posts online on the link made available on the official website of APPSC.

It must be noted that the last date to pay application fee is January 18 and date to complete the application process is set at January 19, 2019.

Firstly, candidates are required to register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and get an OTPR ID as this would be needed to login to their registered account to apply for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment by the Commission.

READ ALSO | SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

The application processing fee for the same is Rs. 250 and Rs. 80 is set as the examination fee. Applicants belonging to Andhra Pradesh and those from SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth categories need not pay the examination fee.

The selection process comprises a main examination which most probably will be computer-based, however, the Commission may change it to an offline screening test if the number of applicants exceeds 25,000.