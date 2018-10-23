APPSC Recruitment 2018: Commission releases revised syllabus- find details at psc.ap.gov.in

Candidates have been given a chance to provide their suggestions for the draft syllabus from July 20 to August 3.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada has issued notification for revised syllabus for Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment procedure. Candidates may note that syllabus details are available on the official website of the Commission psc.ap.gov.in. Syllabus for both Group 1 and Group 2 prelims and mains can be found on a separate links on the official website.

Earlier, the APPSC came out with draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains) which was suggested by the experts panel on July 20. The Group 1 draft syllabus has also been updated in the Commission’s website.

Candidates have also been given a chance to provide their suggestions for the draft syllabus from July 20 to August 3.

As per commission’s revised syllabus Group 2 mains exams will be held for 450 marks, of which paper 1, 2 and 3 will carry 150 marks each.

It is to be noted that paper 1 is General Studies and Mental Ability and Paper 2 will be Social History of Andhra Pradesh, consisting of history of a number of social and cultural movements in Andhra Pradesh and general overview of the Indian Constitution.

Paper 3 will have areas of planning in India and Indian economy and its contemporary problems and developments in rural society with focus to Andhra Pradesh.