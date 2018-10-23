APPSC Recruitment 2018: Commission releases revised syllabus- find details at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada has issued notification for revised syllabus for Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment procedure. Candidates may note that syllabus details are available on the official website of the Commission psc.ap.gov.in. Syllabus for both Group 1 and Group 2 prelims and mains can be found on a separate links on the official website.
Earlier, the APPSC came out with draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains) which was suggested by the experts panel on July 20. The Group 1 draft syllabus has also been updated in the Commission’s website.
Candidates have also been given a chance to provide their suggestions for the draft syllabus from July 20 to August 3.
As per commission’s revised syllabus Group 2 mains exams will be held for 450 marks, of which paper 1, 2 and 3 will carry 150 marks each.
It is to be noted that paper 1 is General Studies and Mental Ability and Paper 2 will be Social History of Andhra Pradesh, consisting of history of a number of social and cultural movements in Andhra Pradesh and general overview of the Indian Constitution.
Paper 3 will have areas of planning in India and Indian economy and its contemporary problems and developments in rural society with focus to Andhra Pradesh.