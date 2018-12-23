APPSC recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission announces over 1000 posts, apply at psc.ap.gov.in

The application process is scheduled to begin from December 27, 2018, and the last date to apply is January 19, 2019. For paying the fee, candidates will get time till January 18, 2019 midnight.

APPSC recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling an online application by logging the official website of the commission. The application process is scheduled to begin from December 27, 2018, and the last date to apply is January 19, 2019. For paying the fee, candidates will get time till January 18, 2019 midnight.

A total of 1000 fresh vacancies are available for recruitment and a total of 51 posts are under CF. According to the official notification, the post is in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400 – 49,870.

How to apply:

Step I: Candidates applying for the first time for any notification have to first fill the OTPR application carefully to obtain OTPR ID.

Step-II: The applicant has to login in the official Commission’s website at https://psc.ap.gov.in with the username (OTPR ID) and the Password. After Login, the applicant has to click on the ‘Online Application Submission’ present in the bottom right corner of the website.

Candidates have to pay Rs. 250 as the ‘application processing fee’ and Rs 80 towards ‘examination fee’. However, exemption of ‘examination fee’ has been provided to some categories. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website of APPSC.

The candidate has to click on the payment link given against the notification number that he/she wants to apply. Once the payment is successful, a payment reference ID will be generated. Candidates may note the payment reference ID for future correspondence with the commission.

The fee has to be paid online using payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card.

Eligibility:

Candidate must be in the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 01 2018.

Education:

Candidates must have a Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC.

Mode of selection:

Candidates have to appear in computer-based examination / Main examination. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be based on the merit in the computer-based examination, the official notification stated

The screentest will be of an objective type in nature with 150 marks. It will have two sections: General Studies & Mental Ability and Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas with special reference to Andhra Pradesh. Both will have 75 marks each.

The Main examination will be of 300 marks with two sections of 150 marks each.

The Commission will conduct the Screening test in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 and stated that is likely to be held on April 21 2019. The Main Examination is likely to be held online through the computer-based test on August 02 2019.