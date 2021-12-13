Apprenticeships reduce attrition: Teamlease study

It also shows an increase of 22% in productivity gains from apprenticeships (a 5% increase from 16% last year). (Representative image)

According to Teamlease Skills University, India has a 500-million-plus workforce but productivity remains a key challenge as 56% of them are not skilled enough to meet the demands of the market. In its study ‘ROI on Apprenticeships’, released last week, it has been found that apprentices have higher productivity than people recruited from other channels and apprenticeships offer a 19% reduction in hiring costs.

The study shows that close to 60% of employers find that apprenticeships improve productivity and 76% feel it helps them address attrition. It also shows an increase of 22% in productivity gains from apprenticeships (a 5% increase from 16% last year).

Key findings:

—61% of employers surveyed see there is net positive value in apprenticeship

—53% of employers ranked long-term performance and reduced cost of recruitment as their top two benefits

—Nearly 50% of employers see long-term gains, including better performance and/or higher retention

—60% of employers opined that their productivity improved

—76% of employers polled that apprenticeships reduce attrition by building a bond of loyalty between company and employee

—63% of employers believe that apprenticeships improved their overall performance and provided a competitive advantage over other firms.