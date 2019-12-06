Apprentice jobs: Retailers, services more open to hiring apprentices, says report

The report is based on a poll among 502 employers across 12 sectors across the country.

Retailers and services sector players are the more open to hiring apprentices with nearly half of the players in these segments expressing interest in doing so, says a report. More than 45 percent of retailers and around 42 percent of employers in the services sector are open to hiring apprentices, says an industry survey. “More than 45 percent of retail companies polled in a survey showed interest in hiring apprentices. When it comes to services sector the response is around 42 percent,” says a report by TeamLease Skills University.

The report is based on a poll among 502 employers across 12 sectors across the country. “The government has taken multiple initiatives like easing FDI norms, to boost retail sector, which have led to an increase in retail activity by way of expansion of local chains and malls. The only way to create workforce for this industry is through apprenticeship,” TeamLease Skill University said in the report.

The gap in employability is also a key contributor towards rise in apprentice hiring, he added. “Only around 45 percent corporates hire apprentices now, but we hope it will increase as this will be integral part of the human resource planning going forward for the retail sector,” he said.

According to the report, companies in the South (48 percent) and North (44 percent) are more keen to hire apprentices, the number is low for West (38 percent) and East (31 percent). The stipend pay out in the North stands at Rs 10,500, followed by the South at Rs 9,500, while it s Rs 8,300 in the West and Rs 7,100 in the East.