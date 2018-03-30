Apple is hiring! Here is how you can apply for a dream job in this tech giant

Apple is hiring! (Reuters)

Ever dreamt of becoming the next Steve Jobs or maybe getting that free space to work on your home-bred ideas and turn them into reality. Do you want to be part of the change? If your answer is yes then Apple is hiring. The US-giant is looking for ‘Interactive Producer’ for its India’s branch in Gurgaon. Interested candidates need to visit the mentioned link to apply (linkedin.com/jobs/view/594778562/). It is a full-time job in the marketing field. Check all details here:-

Job description

The role of the Marketing Communications group at Apple in India is to develop unique creative marketing solutions that will support Apple’s business growth without compromising the need for flawless development and execution of world-class communications.

Apple’s Marcom team is looking for a hands-on Interactive Producer with the perfect blend of technical expertise and project management skills.The role involves managing the daily project queue, partnering with cross-functional teams, managing vendor resources, delivering local specific contents and completing simultaneous product launches on tight schedules.

Description

* Spearhead new product launch communication on website and eDM communications.

* Act as a team leader or an individual contributor depending on project needs.

* Manage relationships with global counterparts, regularly informing WW on category project status.

* Manage interactive projects resources, production timelines, identify critical path/dependencies to drive project forward and ensure quality execution and implementation.

Education Details

Key Qualifications

* Bachelor’s degree preferred or commensurate work experience

* Proven experience working for a dynamic interactive or digital organisation.

* Minimum 5-8 years of similar roles for complex marketing organisations with demonstrated ability to set goals and deliver results on schedule.

* Proven technical project management experience.

* Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with technical and non-technical business groups across the company.

* Possess related technical skills as a seasoned & experienced digital professional with thorough understanding of back-end web coding & infrastructure.

* Understands the features of coding capabilities with HTML and CSS. (hands-on experience preferred)

* Experience and proficiency in working on both Mac and PC platforms preferred.

Additional Requirements

Extensive international and domestic travel required