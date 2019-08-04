APEPDCL recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 2859 vacancies, here’s how to apply

APEDCL recruitment 2019: Registration going on

APEPDCL recruitment 2019: The Eastern Power Distribution Company, Andhra Pradesh Limited has released recruitment notification for the posts of energy assistants (Joint Lineman Grade II). There are 2859 vacancies in APEPDCL and one can apply for the posts through the official website of the company – apeasternpower.com.

The online registration for the posts has already begun and will continue till August 17, 2019.

Total number of vacant posts: 2859

Of 2859 vacant posts, 2177 are in the post of Village Secretariat and 682 in Ward Secretariat. However, it may increase or decrease as per requirement.

APEPDCL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed class 10th examination and have ITI qualification in electrical trade/ wireman trade or intermediate vocational courses in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) on par with

Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) of a recognised board.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 35 years of age as of July 1, 2019. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation on the upper age limit.

Important Dates

After the registration, the call letters will be released from August 25 to August 31, 2019. The exam will be conducted after that and the tentative date for result announcement is on September 15, 2019.

How to apply

> Visit the official website of Eastern Power Distribution Company, Andhra Pradesh – apeasternpower.com or gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

> Click on the option ‘Energy Assistant Recruitment’

> Got to ‘Fee Payment’, fill up with relevant details to start your registration process.

> After finishing it, keep a copy with yourself for future reference.

After selection and appointment, the candidates will be paid Rs. 15,000 per month as consolidated pay for a period of 2 years.

The vacancies are spread across five circles of Eastern Power Distribution Company, Andhra Pradesh Limited – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru. APEPDCL is wholly owned by the government of Andhra Pradesh.