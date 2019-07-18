APCOB recruitment 2019: AP Cooperative announces fresh jobs for staff assistant and managers, check details here

Andhra Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. will conduct an online examination for the post of manager and staff assistant. (Representative image: PTI)

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. (APCOB) released a notification inviting applications for the post of manager and staff assistant. In the current recruitment drive, APCOB is looking to hire 23 Managers (Scale-1) and 54 staff assistants.

The minimum qualification for a candidate to apply for the AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019 is graduation. It is to be noted that a candidate must also be a local from the state of Andhra Pradesh. The age limit for both the posts in 20-28 years.

The eligible applicants can apply through the bank’s official website, www.apcob.org.

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: Important dates

Opening date for online registration – July 10, 2019

Closing date for online registration – July 28, 2019

Last date for payment of fees (Online) – July 28, 2019

Date of test – August 25, 2019

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit – The candidate must be at least 20-years-old and less than 28-year-old.

Must be a local candidate from the state of Andhra Pradesh

Must be a graduate from a recognised university. Should have an aggregate of 40% or above for the post of staff assistant, and 50% of above for the Manager posts.

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: Number of vacancies

Manager (Scale-I) – 23

Staff Assistant – 54

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: Pay Scale

Staff Assistant

The scale of pay for the post of Staff Assistant at present (on par with IBA scales) is Rs.11765 -655/3 –13730 -815/3 –16175 -980/4 –20095 -1145/7 –28110 -2120/1 –30230 -1310/1 –31540 (20 stages)plus eight stagnation increments at the rate of Rs.1310/-, at a frequency of 3 years up to 5 stagnation increments and sixth, seventh and eighth stagnation increments will be released two years after receipt of fifth, sixth and seventh stagnation increments respectively.

Manager (Scale-1)

The Scale of Pay for the post of Manager (Scale-I)at presentis Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 (17 stages) plus four stagnation increments of Rs.1310/-each for every three completed years of service after reaching maximum of the scale.

AP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2019: Selection procedure

A written test would be conducted for both the staff assistant and manager posts. The candidates who clear the written examination would be required to appear for an interview. The examination will be conducted online.