AP Police Constable Notification 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Constable and Sub Inspector in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online portal of SLPRB – slprb.ap.gov.in. The link to the online applications will start at 3 PM day. The candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website and submit their applications followed by the instructions given in the advertisement. The link to the online applications will remain open till January 18.

This recruitment is being done to recruit around 6511 Vacancies for Constable, SI Post in different departments out of which 315 vacancies are for men and women SI posts, 96 are for reserve Sub Inspector posts in Andhra Pradesh Special Police, 3580 police constables civil men and women and 2520 are for police constable in the APSB.

Also Read| Fill all assistant professors posts immediately: Delhi University to colleges

The AP police recruitment 2022 Preliminary Written Test is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2023 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the website from January 9, 2023 at 11.00 AM to the date of Preliminary Written Test.

AP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be at least a graduate to apply for the above mentioned posts. While this criteria for Schedule Tribe/Schedule Caste candidates is SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government and should have studied Intermediate and appeared for the Intermediate Examinations of 1st and 2nd year.

AP Police Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18 years to 24 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per norms.

AP Police Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

The selection process involves preliminary exam, efficiency test (Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Measurement Test), and merit. Those who will qualify in prelims exam will be called for further rounds.

Also Read| BPSC 68th CCE 2022 notification out at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check important dates, vacancies, and more

AP Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Visit the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section

Now, click on the respective link of the recruitment

Then, click on the online application link

Then, the application form will be opened

Fill up the application form carefully and remit application fee

Download and take a printout of the application form, once submitted

Download AP Police Recruitment 2022 for SI Posts

Download AP Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable Posts

Online Application Link

AP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For SI posts

Local candidature of Andhra Pradesl! belonging to OCs and BCs, applying for the Posts of SIs (Civil) & RSIs (APSP) – Rs 600/-

Local candidates of Andhra Pradesh belonging to SCs and STs – Rs 300

EWS candidates – Rs. 600/-

For Constable

Local candidature of Andhra Pradesl! belonging to OCs and BCs, applying for the Posts of SIs (Civil) & RSIs (APSP) – Rs 300/-

Local candidates of Andhra Pradesh belonging to SCs and STs – Rs 150

EWS candidates – Rs. 300/-