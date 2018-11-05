AP Police Recruitment 2018: Application process on to fill 3,137 posts – check details here

Eligible candidates may apply through the online mode

AP Police Recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has begun the online application process to fill up 3,137 vacancies, through its official website https://slprb.ap.gov.in.

It is looking to fill up posts like Station Fire Officer, SI, RSI among other positions in police, prisons, fire Services and prosecutions departments. Those looking to apply may do so through online mode. The application process through online mode was to start today for posts of RSL, SI, deputy jailor posts, Station Fire Officer and November 12 for PC, Warder and Firemen positions.

Selection for AP Police Recruitment will be through a written test. The prelim Exam for RSL, SIL, deputy jailer, station fire officer will be held on December 16 in two shifts – Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The prelim exam for Warder Firemen and PC will be held on December 6 in the Morning (10 AM to 1 PM).

Dates to remember

Online application: For posts of SI, RSL, station fire officer, deputy jailor November 5-24

Online application availability: Positions for Warder, PC and Firemen November 12, 2018, to December 7

Vacancy Details

PC (Civil) – 1600 positions

Firemen – 400 positions

RC (AR) – 300 positions

PC (APSP) – 300 positions

SI (Civil) – 150 positions

Warder (Male) – 100 positions

RSr (AR) – 75 positions

RSI APSP– 75 positions

Assistant public prosecutors- 50 positions

Driver operators – 30 positions

Warder (Women) – 23 positions

Station fire officer -20 positions

Deputy jailor (Men.) – 10 positions

Deputy jailor (Women)- 4 positions

Eligibility criteria and how to apply

Candidates looking to apply must have a degree from recognised field. Eligible candidates may apply through the online mode on or before the dates mentioned above.