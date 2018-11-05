AP Police Recruitment 2018: Application process on to fill 3,137 posts – check details here

AP Police Recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has begun the online application process to fill up number of vacancies.
AP Police Recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has begun the online application process to fill up 3,137 vacancies, through its official website https://slprb.ap.gov.in.
It is looking to fill up posts like Station Fire Officer, SI, RSI among other positions in police, prisons, fire Services and prosecutions departments. Those looking to apply may do so through online mode. The application process through online mode was to start today for posts of RSL, SI, deputy jailor posts, Station Fire Officer and November 12 for PC, Warder and Firemen positions.
Selection for AP Police Recruitment will be through a written test. The prelim Exam for RSL, SIL, deputy jailer, station fire officer will be held on December 16 in two shifts – Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The prelim exam for Warder Firemen and PC will be held on December 6 in the Morning (10 AM to 1 PM).
Dates to remember
Online application: For posts of SI, RSL, station fire officer, deputy jailor November 5-24
Online application availability: Positions for Warder, PC and Firemen November 12, 2018, to December 7
Vacancy Details
PC (Civil) – 1600 positions
Firemen – 400 positions
RC (AR) – 300 positions
PC (APSP) – 300 positions
SI (Civil) – 150 positions
Warder (Male) – 100 positions
RSr (AR) – 75 positions
RSI APSP– 75 positions
Assistant public prosecutors- 50 positions
Driver operators – 30 positions
Warder (Women) – 23 positions
Station fire officer -20 positions
Deputy jailor (Men.) – 10 positions
Deputy jailor (Women)- 4 positions
Eligibility criteria and how to apply
Candidates looking to apply must have a degree from recognised field. Eligible candidates may apply through the online mode on or before the dates mentioned above.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.