AP Police recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board online application for 2723 posts ending soon at slprb.ap.gov.in

A total of 2723 posts are being offered to the candidates across different departments. (IE)

AP Police recruitment 2018: The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Andhra Pradesh has invited candidates to apply for several new vacancies on its official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. While the application process began earlier in the month of November, it will end on December 7, 2018. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the posts on offer can do so now before the application link is deactivated. A total of 2723 posts are being offered to the candidates across different departments. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts-

AP Police recruitment 2018: Post details-

Total- 2723 posts

1. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women) in Police Department – 1600 Posts

2. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (AIR) (Men/Women) in Police Department – 300 Posts

3. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (APSB) (Men) in Police Department –300 Posts

4. Warders (Men) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department – 100 Posts

5. Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department – 23 Posts

6. Fireman in AP Fire & Emergency Services Department – 400 Posts

Also read| RRB recruitment 2018: North Western Railway offers 2,090 fresh posts at nwr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details

AP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

1. Candidates who are locals of the state and are working in AP Police department must note that they should have attained the age of 30 years as on July 1, 2018. They should be born not earlier than July 2, 1988, and not later than July 1, 2000.

2. All other candidates should have attained the age of 18 years. They must not have attained the age of 22 as on July 1, 2018. Should be born not earlier July 2, 1996, and not later than July 1, 2000.

3. Candidates should have passed intermediate or equivalent from a recognised board in the country as on July 1, 2018.

AP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last date for online application- December 7, 2018

Preliminary examination- January 6, 2019

Download hall tickets- 10 days before the date of examination