AP Police Constable result 2019 declared at appolice.gov.in, check now

By: | Updated: January 22, 2019 9:29 PM

AP Police Constable result 2019: Candidates who wish to check their results can visit the official website of AP Police at appolice.gov.in to check their scores now.

ap police, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh police, appolice.gov.in, AP Police Constable Exam, Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, job newsAP Police Constable result 2019! (Reuters)

AP Police Constable result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the exam results for the post of Constable at appolice.gov.in. Candidates who wish to check their results can visit the official website of AP Police to check their scores now. The written test for the AP Police Constable Exam was conducted by the APSLPR board on January 6 and 8, 2019 across various location in the country.

The AP Police Constable Exam was conducted for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women). This year a total of 3,46,284 candidates had appeared for the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who were registered for it.

Also read| SSC CHSL 2019 notification to be released at ssc.nic.in on this date, check details

AP Police Constable result 2019: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in/ appolice.gov.in
Step 2: Check on the results link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number along with your date of birth
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your results and download the same for future

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. AP Police Constable result 2019 declared at appolice.gov.in, check now
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition