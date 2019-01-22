AP Police Constable result 2019 declared at appolice.gov.in, check now

AP Police Constable result 2019! (Reuters)

AP Police Constable result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the exam results for the post of Constable at appolice.gov.in. Candidates who wish to check their results can visit the official website of AP Police to check their scores now. The written test for the AP Police Constable Exam was conducted by the APSLPR board on January 6 and 8, 2019 across various location in the country.

The AP Police Constable Exam was conducted for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women). This year a total of 3,46,284 candidates had appeared for the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who were registered for it.

AP Police Constable result 2019: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in/ appolice.gov.in

Step 2: Check on the results link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number along with your date of birth

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and download the same for future