AP Police Constable admit card 2022 out at slprb.ap.gov.in! Here’s how you can download

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) has released its admit cards for the AP Police Constable preliminary written exam. All candidates will be able to download the e-admit card from the official website, which is slprb.ap.go.in. The admit card will be available on the official website from January 12, 2023, to January 20, 2023.

Initially, the admit card was supposed to be released on January 9 but due to an extension on the last date of the application form, the release of the admit card was delayed.

For all those who don’t know, the online registration process ended on January 7. While it is expected the exam is most likely to take place on January 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, as per a report by The Indian Express. The exam will be for 3 hours.

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA 1, CDS 1 2023: Last day of registration! Here’s how you can rush to apply

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP): How to download the admit card



– First, begin by visiting the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

– Click on the SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), and SCT PC (APSP) links mentioned on the home page.

– Then, click on the admit card tab.

– Lastly, fill in all the necessary details and download the admit card.

Don’t forget to take out a printout of the admit card as it will be useful in the future.

Make sure that all the candidates carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination hall.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP): Examination Procedure



The written exam will be 200 marks which will be followed by a physical efficiency test and a final written examination. The final selection decision will strictly be on a relative merit basis, which will solely be based on the marks the candidate has scored in their final exam and PET.

AP Police Constable examination is conducted for recruiting 6100 candidates, as per the vacancies mentioned in The Indian Express report. There are also 3580 vacancies for the SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women) in the Police Department post and other vacancies for SCT Police Constables (ASSP) (Men) in the Police Department Post.

ALSO READ | Assam State Police 2023 recruitment: Registration begins – All details here