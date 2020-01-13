AP Grama Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Notification out for 14061 posts| Check details

The application process has begun from January 11, 2020. The last date of application is on January 31, 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam has released notification inviting application for 14061 vacant posts in various grade II through grade V posts. The application process has begun from January 11, 2020. The last date of application is on January 31, 2020.

The interested candidates should apply online through through the official website — gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in, warsachivalayama.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh grama ward Sachivalayam 2020: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 to 42 years of age, as on July 1, 2020.

Andhra Pradesh grama ward Sachivalayam: Vacancy details

Total number of vacancy: 14061

Andhra Pradesh grama ward Sachivalayam recruitment 2019-20: Exam Pattern

The candidates will be shortlisted based on an objective-type exam. However, the date of the recruitment exam has not yet been announced.

Andhra Pradesh grama ward Sachivalayam Jobs: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Grama Ward Sachivalayam at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “One Time Profile Registration (OTPR)” and register yourself

Step 3: Then go to ‘Submit online application’, log in with OTPR and fill in the form with relevant details

Step 4: Upload photo, make payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Keep a print out of the application form for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh grama ward Sachivalayam Recruitment: Application fee

Anyone applying for the posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200, however, those who are applying in ‘non-local districts’ will have to pay Rs 100 for every district. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fees.