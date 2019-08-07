AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1.2 lakh vacancy now, check last date to apply, other details

Total 1,26,728 vacant posts in Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam, apply now. The last date of application is on August 10.
AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has released a notification for recruitment for over a lakh vacancies at various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
Here are the important details:
AP Grama Sachivalayam notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants should at least have the Class 10th pass certificate. Graduates can also apply for the posts.
They should be between 18 to 42 years of age.
AP Grama Sachivalayam notification: Vacancy Details:
Total number of vacancies: 1,26,728
Village Horticulture Assistant – 400
Village Fisheries Assistant – 794
Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II – 2,880
Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307
Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601
Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648
Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770
Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786
Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786 Posts
Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) – 7,040
Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886
Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – 11,158
Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158
Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158
Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158
ANMs (Grade-III) (Only Female) – 13,540
Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure:
Candidates who have applied for the jobs will have to appear for an MCQ type recruitment exam
AP Grama Sachivalayam exam date: The scheduled to be conducted on September 1.
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment: How to apply
> Visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam — gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
> On the homepage, click on the link reading ‘One time profile registration’
> In the new page, fill up with relevant details, upload a photo
> Click on Upload
> A registration number will be provided
> Log in with the registration number, and fill up the form
> Upload relevant documents and make the payment
> Submit the form
> Take a print out of the form and keep it for future reference
Candidates who are applying for the test need to pay a fee of Rs 200. However, for people living in Andhra Pradesh and reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 100.
After selection, the selected candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 per month for two years. After 2 years probation, they will be paid according to the regular pay scale.
