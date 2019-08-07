AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1.2 lakh vacancy now, check last date to apply, other details

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has released a notification for recruitment for over a lakh vacancies at various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Here are the important details:

AP Grama Sachivalayam notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants should at least have the Class 10th pass certificate. Graduates can also apply for the posts.

They should be between 18 to 42 years of age.

AP Grama Sachivalayam notification: Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacancies: 1,26,728

Village Horticulture Assistant – 400

Village Fisheries Assistant – 794

Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II – 2,880

Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786

Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786 Posts

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) – 7,040

Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – 11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158

ANMs (Grade-III) (Only Female) – 13,540

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure:

Candidates who have applied for the jobs will have to appear for an MCQ type recruitment exam

AP Grama Sachivalayam exam date: The scheduled to be conducted on September 1.

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment: How to apply

> Visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam — gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

> On the homepage, click on the link reading ‘One time profile registration’

> In the new page, fill up with relevant details, upload a photo

> Click on Upload

> A registration number will be provided

> Log in with the registration number, and fill up the form

> Upload relevant documents and make the payment

> Submit the form

> Take a print out of the form and keep it for future reference

Candidates who are applying for the test need to pay a fee of Rs 200. However, for people living in Andhra Pradesh and reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 100.

After selection, the selected candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 per month for two years. After 2 years probation, they will be paid according to the regular pay scale.