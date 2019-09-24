AP Grama Sachivalayam certificate verification form link now active- check at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The merit list of the recruitment exam will be uploaded soon.

There’s good news for thousands of candidates looking for a job in the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Grama Sachivalayam. It has finally activated the link to upload certificates as well as verification form. Those looking to upload their certificates may do so through official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. They may find attached verification form at the website- gramasvlmotr1956563.apcfss.in.

The merit list of the recruitment exam will be uploaded soon. Candidates are advised to check their merit list at — gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The commission had earlier announced the results for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam. G Anithamma of Anantpur district topped the category 1 examination. He scored 112.25 out of 150 marks. He was followed by Ganjavarapu Lovaraju. Ganjavarapu secured 111.5. The third rank went to Venkatarami Reddy with the score of 111.25. Similarly, Sampathirao Dileepu had bagged the first position in the category 2 exam. He secured 120.5 out of 150 marks. The second rank went to Medida Durgarao who scored 117.5, while Anjuri Sai Dinesh stood third to get 116 marks .

Here’s how candidates may upload certificates

1.) Candidates may visit the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

2.) After this, they may click on the link ‘Upload certificates’ and ‘Antecedent verification form’

3.) Now, they may enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code.

4.) Candidates may now click on the option-‘Get details’

5.) They may now upload certificates and verification form

6.) Applicants may now download it, and they take a print out for future use.

Candidates will be hired for a number of posts that include Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, village fisheries, animal husbandry assistant, horticulture, sericulture, ANM, Electrical Assistant, agriculture assistant, Welfare Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Digital Assistant, Women Police Attendant, among others.

More than 21,69,814 candidates had previously appeared for 1.2 lakh posts. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 8.