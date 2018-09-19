​​​
  3. AP govt jobs 2018: Recruitment drive to fill up nearly 19000 posts to start soon; check details

AP govt jobs 2018: Recruitment drive to fill up nearly 19000 posts to start soon; check details

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to recruit nearly 19,000 personnel to fill up existing vacant posts in various departments and the state secretariat, according to an official order.

By: | Amaravati | Published: September 19, 2018 2:14 PM
job alert, govt jobs, government jobs, government jobs in india, government jobs 2018, jobs in andhra pradesh government, andhra pradesh jobs 2018, andhra pradesh jobs lates, andhra pradesh jobs govt, andhra pradesh government jobs About 9,275 teaching posts and 725 lecturer posts in various categories will be recruited directly from the respective recruiting agencies.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to recruit nearly 19,000 personnel to fill up existing vacant posts in various departments and the state secretariat, according to an official order. “Based on the proposals received from all the heads of departments and the secretariat departments, the government after careful examination, hereby accord permission for direct recruitment to fill in a total 18,450 vacancies in different categories,” the Andhra Pradesh government said in the order.

The state government will fill up 182 posts in Group-I category, 337 posts in Group-II, 1,670 posts in Group-III, 3,000 posts in Police Executive, 1,604 posts in medical and 1,657 other posts, it said.

That apart, about 9,275 teaching posts and 725 lecturer posts in various categories will be recruited directly from the respective recruiting agencies, it said.

All the heads of departments and the secretariat administrative departments have been asked to take necessary action in this regard, the order added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top