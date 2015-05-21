AP EAMCET Results 2015: Check your marks, rank at apeamcet.org

​​ ​
AP EAMCET Results 2015 have been declared today. Marks and rank can be checked on www.apeamcet.org.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2015 2:05 PM
AP EAMCET Results 2015: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET exam results have been declared today and can be checked on its official website www.apeamcet.org.

Conducted on May 8, 2015 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE, Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered by the state university or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2015:

1) Visit www.apeamcet.org
2) Click on ‘Results’
3) Enter ‘Hall Ticket No’ and check the result

Students are advised to save a copy of their result for future reference.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) is second biggest technological university in India and has around 273 affiliated colleges, which offer engineering/pharmacy/management courses.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had given the task of conducting the AP EAMCET 2015 to JNTUK for the first time after reorganisation of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the information available on the website, JNTUK has decided to host OMR answer sheets on the university website at the time of ‘Ranks declaration’ for transparency.

  1. Suneel K
    May 21, 2015 at 4:46 pm
    Thanks just now check in goresults
    Reply

