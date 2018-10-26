AP DSC Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 7,676 posts; here is how to apply

The application process will start from November 1.
Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC 2018) has issued a notification for 7,676 posts of TRT and TET-cum-TRT posts. The application process will start from November 1 and will continue till November 16. Candidates may apply on department’s official website https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW/.
Dates to remember
First date of online Application: November 1
Last Date for submitting Application Fee: November 15
Last Date of Online Application: November 16
Date of Online Mock Test: November 17
Date of Releasing Admit Cardर: November 29
Vacancy Details
Educational Qualification
Those applying for these posts must be a graduate from a university recognised by the government and post graduate in the relevant subject/discipline.
Candidates must have attained the 18 years of age on cut-oof date. Please note that candidates from reserved category shall be given age relaxation in upper age limit according to government norms.
Selection Process
Selection of candidates will be done through written test.
How to Apply
Those willing to apply may do so through official website https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW/ latest by the November 16.
