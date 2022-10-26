Andhra Pradesh High Court recruitment 2022: Vacancies listed for over 3000 posts; Check details

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has announced recruitment for several posts. A total of 3673 posts have been listed to fill during this recruitment drive. The interested applicants can check detailed notification at the official website of high court at hc.ap.nic.in.

Important date:-

Starting date of application- October 22, 2022

Last date to submit application form- November 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM

Vacancy details:-

The vacancy has been listed for 3673 posts for below mentioned posts.

Office Subordinates (for District Courts)- 1,520

Process Server- 439

Copyist (for District Courts)- 209

Stenographers Grade 3- 114

Office Subordinate (High Court of Andhra Pradesh, direct recruitment)- 135

Typist (for District Courts)- 170

Junior Assistant- 681

Field Assistant- 158

Examiner- 112

Driver (light vehicle)- 20

Copyist- 20

Computer Operators- 11

Examiners- 13

Assistants- 14

Typist- 16

Record Assistant- 9

Section Officer/Court Officer/Scrutiny Officer/Accounts Officer- 9

Assistant Section Officers- 13

Driver- 8

Overseer- 1

Assistant Overseer- 1

Age details:-

The candidates who are willing to apply for the above mentioned posts, should be above the age of 18 and below the age of 42. However, there is some age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Linguistics details:-

The applicants must have a knowledge of Telugu, Kanada, Tamil, Odia, Urdu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Application fee:-

One needs to submit an application fee of Rs 800. However, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and other reserved category should pay Rs 400 as application fee.

Selection process:-

The candidates will be shortlisted after they qualify in each stage.

1) Written exam 2) Document verification and 3) Medical examination.

In case of any query, one can contact the helpdesk at 0863-2372752 (from 10:30 am to 05:00 pm). One can also write to helpdesk at helpdesk-hc.ap@aij.gov.in. The mail can be sent anytime but response will be sent only in the working hours of the high court.