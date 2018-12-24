Andhra Pradesh govt jobs alert! Over 1000 Panchayat Secretary Vacancies in APPSC – Check details

Recruitment will begin for more than 1,000 vacancies by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). There are about fresh 1000 Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) vacancies as per the notification. In addition, candidates must note that 51 vacancies have been Carried Forward vacancies.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced in the notification for 1,051 posts.

The registration for application will start on December 27, 2018 and will be ending on January 19, 2019. The application fee can be paid January 18, 2019 midnight.

The eligibility criteria for Panchayat Secretary with the APPSC is a graduate degree from a recognized University in India. In terms of age, the candidate must be between 18 years of age to 42 years on July 1, 2018.

To begin the application process, register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and get an OTPR ID.

This step is extremely important because when the application opens on December 27, the applicant would login using their OTPR ID, then pay the application fee and finally complete the application form.

The application processing fee is set at Rs. 250 as while Rs. 80 is to be paid as the examination fee.

Those from Andhra Pradesh and belonging to categories such as SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, A.P. Government, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, and unemployed youth need not pay the examination fee.

The computer-based selection exam by the Commission will be held on August 2, 2019.

Additionally, the commission has decided to hold an offline screening test if the applicants exceed 25,000 in number.

And if the offline screening test is held, then the tentative date is scheduled to be April 21, 2019.