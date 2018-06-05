AMU Placements 2018: Students get job offers from big companies

Aligarh Muslim University (PTI)

As many as 1,213 students of Aligarh Muslim University have been offered employment by 167 companies, which visited there for the campus placement drives during the 2017-18 academic session, the varsity said in a statement. Students who were offered jobs are from different courses. As per the university, 518 students of the university were offered jobs by 135 companies through campus placement drives. Internship opportunities were also offered during the session to 311 students.

Earlier, during the placement drive, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee saw a placement drive with a number of big companies across different fields like Dunnhumby, HDFC, KPMG, Bristlecone and ICICI hiring students. Students were selected in a number of fields like consulting, analytics, presales, sales, operations, finance and marketing.

During, 2015-17 placement drives, a number of big companies like VKL Spices, Amazon, Patanjali offered jobs from the campus. As many as 53 out of 57 got jobs, which included PPOs/PPIs. The average salary package was Rs. 9.18 LPA, and the highest CTC was Rs. 14.5 Lakhs per annum.

Institute’s Department of Management Studies has been ranked 9 among top Management institutes in the India Rankings 2018, that was conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development. In terms of Professional Practice, Research and Collaborative Performance (RPC) parameter, the institute ranked second best in the country.