Amazon Jobs: E-commerce giant announces fresh vacancies at amazon.jobs, know how to apply

Amazon Jobs in Bangalore. (Reuters)

Amazon Jobs: E-commerce giant Amazon has announced a number of fresh vacancies for its recruitment process in India on its official jobs page at amazon.jobs. Candidates who wish to be a part of the firm can visit the website now and check for more details. The posts on offer as mentioned below are specifically for Bangalore. While no last date of application has been mentioned by the recruiter, interested candidates are advised not to take chances and apply as soon as possible. The posts on offer are for Senior Technical Program Manager, Software Development Manager and Talent Acquisition specialist. Mentioned here are the details that candidates can go through in order to apply for the posts on offer.

Name of post: Senior Technical Program Manager

Description: The Senior Technical Program Manager will be responsible for the Appstore Technology team in Bangalore that is there to develop products for third-party mobile app developers. The post is basically Project/Program/Product Management–Non-Technical.

Functional Areas/Scope of the role: The candidate will need to manage meetings effectively by putting the right people in the right room and drive the business and its technical discussions. He will be responsible for creating and optimizing cross-organizational structures and mechanisms to ensure long-term success. He needs to have deep knowledge of core system technologies in the program domain and/or broad understanding of company systems.

Qualifications needed: 12+ years of experience in IT along with 5+ years of work ex in the internet-related program. The candidate should either have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline.

Name of post: Software Development Manager

Description: The SDM or Software Development Manager is required to the software team and drive their technical direction. They will work with engineers and interface with product managers, program managers and the Operations team.

Qualifications needed: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related disciple. 12+ years’ of experience in development. At least 3+ years of experience as engineering manager where the candidate was responsible for handling people and product deliverables. MS in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience.

Name of post: Recruiter

Description: The company id looking for a customer-focused Sales recruiting expert who will be responsible for working closely with various business stakeholders.

Functional Areas/Scope of the role: The candidate will be responsible for sourcing, recruiting and hiring Sales professionals. They will be required to take active participation in the full cycle recruiting efforts.

Qualifications needed: 8+ years of sales recruiting experience. A Masters in Business Administration (MBA)/ Post Graduate degree in Human Resource. A background in technical recruiting will be preferred.

Amazon Jobs: How to apply-

Interested candidates can click on the Apply Now tab located adjacent to the Name of the post on the job page. Thereafter they need to create an account for themselves of the Job page, for which they need to first enter an E-mail ID and then press NEXT. Candidates need to note that the page also has a Menu tab through which they an explore different items on the Amazon Jobs website like Amazon culture and benefits, Locations, Teams, Job categories are some among others.

Note: Candidates may visit the official website for more detailed information about the posts.