Amazon India floats a portal dedicated to hire military talent

Amazon India has launched a dedicated website called Indian Millitary Talent Pool only for military veterans and transitioning service personnel who would like to explore opportunities with the company. As a member of the military community, either as a transitioning military personnel, veteran, reservist, or military spouse, Amazon is willing to offer multiple opportunities to innovate and solve real-world, complex technical and business problems as they join Amazon India on this journey, company said in a statement.

Amazon already has a ‘Military Veterans Employment’ programme in place. Launched in 2019, the programme creates work opportunities for military veterans and their spouses. Amazon India Operations partnered with the office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR), Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA), Indian Air Force Placement Agency (IAFPA), and Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to ensure continued work opportunities for military veterans in the country.

At Amazon India, military veterans make up a diverse talent pool that strengthens the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the years Amazon India has hired military veterans into various roles across its businesses. In line with Amazon’s global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, this is an opportunity for military veterans to transition to corporate life and contribute to Amazon’s customer obsession.