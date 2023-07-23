Amazon asks employees to relocate to ‘main hub’ offices under return-to-office policy

Amazon is making headlines again! From firing employees to slowly abolishing work-from-home criteria, Amazon has now asked some of its employees to relocate to the company’s ‘main hub’ offices, a Bloomberg report said.

The move comes under their return-to-office policy which was enforced earlier this year when employees were asked to work from the company’s offices at least three days a week.

Supporting the decision, a spokesperson from Amazon told Bloomberg that there is more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since the employees began working together at least three days per week.

The spokesperson in a statement said that the company is actively exploring optimal methods to consolidate more teams in shared locations, and they will directly communicate with the employees who may be impacted by this decision.

How many employees will relocate?

There has been no official count on the number of employees who will be affected by this move but the report suggested that the decision will be taken at the department level.

Anonymous sources familiar with the internal matter told Bloomberg that certain remote workers who were either hired or relocated during the pandemic might need to move closer to offices. This step is necessary to fulfill a three-day requirement for in-person attendance.