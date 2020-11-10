Amazon, Accenture among recruiters as IIM Kozhikode closes placements drive

The operations domain witnessed participation from long-standing recruitment partners including Amazon, Asian Paints, Blackbuck, Flipkart, Uber, and new recruiters such as Bounce.

IIM Kozhikode said on Monday it has successfully closed the summer placements drive for its students despite the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season attracted participation from 144 recruiters who offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend for two months pegged at Rs 3.2 lakh. Top recruiters, including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS, extended an aggregate of 146 offers to around 27% of the batch.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “The ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging business environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic is the hallmark of a top B-School. The process was also witness to the largest and the most diverse batch at IIMK and was completely carried out by a virtual placement drive through robust technology, witnessing an encouraging participation from recruiters and through the ever strengthening alumni support in our Silver Jubilee Year.”

The operations domain witnessed participation from long-standing recruitment partners including Amazon, Asian Paints, Blackbuck, Flipkart, Uber, and new recruiters such as Bounce.

Major conglomerates and business houses including AbInBev, Capgemini, Coca Cola, Mahindra, RPG Group and TAS offered leadership development and general management roles to 13% of the students.