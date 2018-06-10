Alternative to IAS? Modi govt opens lateral entry for professionals as Joint Secretaries; details here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a plant as Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan, look on during the Plenary Session of World Environment Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 05, 2018. (Atul Yadav/PTI Photo)

In a bid to rope in the expertise of private sector professions, PM Narendra Modi-led Union government has notified 10 positions of joint secretaries through ‘lateral scheme.’ Generally, senior bureaucrats are appointed as joint secretaries in several government departments. Any private sector professional with 15 years of work experience in any of the 10 fields like civil aviation, commerce, economic affairs can apply for the posts. The age of the candidate should not be less than 40 years.

In a notification, the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, said the lateral entry scheme for appointing joint secretaries has been started to “invite talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government.”

“The proposal of lateral entry is aimed at bringing in fresh ideas and new approaches to governance and also to augment manpower,” it added.

Expertise required: Candidates with expertise in specific areas like Revenue, Financial Services, Economic Affairs, Agriculture, Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Environment & Forests, New & Renewable Energy, Civil Aviation and Commerce can apply.

About Joint Secretary:

As per DoPT: “A Joint Secretary is the head of the wing under the charge of Secretary of the Ministry/ Department and he/she reports to Additional Secretary/ Secretary. Joint Secretaries are at a crucial level of senior management in the Government of India. They lead policymaking as well as the implementation of various programmes and schemes of the Department.”

The Lateral Entry is applicable for both private sector professions and those from state governments, Union Territories, PSUs, Autonomous bodies etc.

According to DoPT: The candidates from State Governments/Union Territories Administration, Central/State PSUs/Autonomous Bodies etc. set up or controlled by Central/State Governments shall be appointed on deputation (Including Short Term Contract) with lien in the parent department. The candidates from Private Sector Organisations, International/Multinational Organisations etc., shall be appointed on contract basis.”

Criteria:

Age: Minimum of 40 years as on July 1, 2018

Qualifications: Graduate from a recognized University/Institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage

Who can apply:

a. Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.

b. Individuals working at comparable levels in Public, Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organisations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes with a minimum of 15 years experience.

c. Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organisations, International/Multinational Organisations with a minimum of 15 years experience.

Duration of contract: Three years from the date of commencement, extendable up to 5 years on the basis of performance.

Salary/Compensation: Rs.144200-218200 per month (Level 14 of Pay Matrix) and allowances, facilities applicable to an equivalent level in Government of India.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interaction with the Selection Committee.

Deadline: July 30, 2018 till 05:00 PM IST. All applications may be submitted online at https://Lateral.nic.in from 15th June, 2018 to 30th July, 2018 till 05:00 PM IST. No extension of time will be given under any circumstances.

Apply online only at https://Lateral.nic.in. No physical application will be accepted.