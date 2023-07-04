Alstom India to onboard 700 young engineers under its Young Engineering Graduate Program of 2023

Alstom India has announced the launch of its flagship Young Engineering Graduate Program (YEGP) 2023, under which it aims to onboard 700 young graduate engineers in India in the next two months. This is now the highest ever intake in the country under this initiative.

Out of the 700 hires, 58% are going to be women engineers, in line with Alstom’s gender diversity focus.

The firm has hired from 54 universities in 26 states. This includes the states of Northeast India and Jammu and Kashmir, keeping in line with the firm’s regional diversity promise.

What roles will the candidates take up?

The 14-day Alstom program will focus on providing an “immersive and engaging experience” to all the YEGs. All the candidates will be onboarded as Graduate Engineer Trainees and Post Graduate Trainees. They will be enabled through structured induction, technical, functional and on the job training. The candidates will be taking up roles such as Application Engineers, Train Control Engineer, Train Design Engineer, Testing and Commissioning Engineer, among other roles. They will be working across the firm’s six manufacturing facilities and four engineering centres catering to domestic and international markets.

Since its inception, the program has recruited over 1,800 engineering graduates in partnership with the leading Indian technical/engineering colleges and universities. The hires have specialisations in engineering disciplines including Mechanical, Electricity, Computer Science, Industrial and Mechatronics, among others.

About Alstom

Listed in France, the firm is focused on a low carbon future through the development and promotion of innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. Alstom claims it offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the market. It has a presence in 63 countries and has a workforce of 80,000 people from 175 nationalities.