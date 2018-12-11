  • Rajasthan

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Good news for 8th pass candidates! Over 3400 jobs up for grabs

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:59 PM

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad which is based in Prayagraj has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same now to know more about the vacancies and apply online. (PTI)

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad which is based in Prayagraj has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at allahabadhighcourt.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same now to know more about the vacancies and apply online. According to the official notification/advertisement released for the same, candidates can apply for ‘more than one Post Code but they will have to apply and pay the examination fee separately for each Post Code.’ The applications have been invited under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply.

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Post details-

Under category ‘C’ Cadre Post-

1.Stenographer Grade-III: 412 (approx)
2. Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices: 1484 (approx)
3. Drivers (Driver Category ‘C’ Grade-IV): 40 (approx)

Under category ‘D’ Cadre Post- 1559 posts

1. Tube well Operator-cum-Electrician
2. Process Server
3. Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash
4. Chowkidar/Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/Bhisti/ Liftman
5. Sweeper-cum-Farrash

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification and Age limit-

Age limit: 18 to 40 years (as on July 1, 2018)

Under category ‘C’ Cadre Post-

1.Stenographer Grade-III: Bachelor’s degree with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate
2. Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices: Class 12th pass with CCC certificate and typing skills of 25/30 words per minute
3. Drivers (Driver Category ‘C’ Grade-IV): Class 10th pass with a driving license to drive a 4-wheeler for a period not less than 3 years

Under category ‘D’ Cadre Post-

1. Tube well Operator-cum-Electrician: Junior High School with a Diploma or certificate course from Industrial training Institute
2. Process Server: Must be Class 10th pass
3. Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash: Junior High School
4. Chowkidar/Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/Bhisti/ Liftman: Junior High School
5. Sweeper-cum-Farrash: Class 6th pass

Allahabad High Court Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Salary-

Under category ‘C’ Cadre Post-

1.Stenographer Grade-III: Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2800/-
2. Junior Assistant: Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2000/-
Paid Apprentices: Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1900/-Fixed
3. Drivers (Driver Category ‘C’ Grade-IV): Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1900/-

Under category ‘D’ Cadre Post- Rs.5200-20200/-Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-

For more information candidates can visit the official website for the Allahabad High Court.

