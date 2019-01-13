Allahabad HC Recruitment 2018: Admit card released for Group C and D posts; applicants may download from ahc.cbtexam.in

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 6:41 PM

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2018: The Allahabad High Court has come out with admit cards for candidates applying for group C and D positions.

Applicants must be in between the age group of 18 to 40 years.

The Allahabad High Court has come out with admit cards for candidates applying for group C and D positions. Those who had earlier applied for these posts may download their admit card through the high court's official website.

Applicants may note that written test for Group ‘D’ Cadre (Post Code-04) & Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre, Post Code-02) will take place on January 20. Written test for Driver Group-IV (Post Code 03) as well as Stenographer Group III (Post Code) will be held on January 21. The high court will fill as many as 3,495 posts of Group C and D through this recruitment examination.

Steps to download admit cards

1) Candidates may click on the official website of Allahabad High Court ahc.cbtexam.in

2) After logging on in the site, candidates are required to enter credentials and then click on to submit button.

3) Now, applicants will see admit cards displayed on the screen.

4) After the process is done, candidates may download and take a printout for future use.

Please note that candidates are required to show the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the time of the exam at their allotted venues. They are also advised to carry two passport size photographs along with the ID Proof at the examination hall.

Applicants must be in between the age group of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation shall be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

