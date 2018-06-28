AIR, Prasar Bharati looking to fill up a number of posts; check details here

Prasar Bharti will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview.

The Prasar Bharti has issued notifications for jobs for graduates in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication. It is looking to fill up 10 posts of Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants. Candidates will be selected for a contractual period of one year. Candidates must be between the age group of 21-35 years of age. The selected person will have a one-year contract. Once selected, the person will have to monitor, evaluate radio programmes. He/she will also have to do other works in content creation like translating news summary, writing announcements and scripts.

Those having post graduation degrees or diplomas in Journalism and Mass Communication may also apply. Candidates have proficiency in English and Hindi. Please note that last date to apply is July 31. Once selected, candidates will have to work at the External Services Division, All India Radio, New Delhi. ‘Eligible candidates may apply on a plain paper enclosing therewith a copy of resume and copies of the relevant documents in respect of educational qualification, etc. along with two latest colour photographs,’ the official notification read.

Prasar Bharti will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview. ‘On the basis of merit a panel will be prepared and engagement shall be offered. The remaining qualified candidates, if any will be waitlisted. The panel will be valid for one year,’ the notification clarified on the selection process.