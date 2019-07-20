Air India Recruitment 2019: Walk in interview for these posts – check details

Air India Recruitment 2019: Candidates must look into selection criteria before applying.
Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has come out with a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for a number of posts like Junior Executive, Duty Officer Terminal, Ramp Services Agent, Customer Agent, Handyman/Handywomen, Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver, Duty Manager, Deputy Terminal Manager, Duty Officer Terminal, among others. Candidates willing to apply and are eligible may appear for walk-in-interview on July 26, July 29, July 30, July 31, August 2, August 4, 5 August 5 , August 7 and August 11.
Air India Recruitment 2019: Timing- 9 AM to 12 PM
Air India Recruitment 2019: Posts and Vacancies on Offer
Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Customer Agent: Those looking to apply must at least be a graduate from any university recognised by the government under the 10+2+3 pattern with a diploma in IATA -UFTAA or IATA -FIATA or IATA -DGR or IATA -CARGO
Seniot Ramp Services Agent/ Ramp Services Agent – Candidates applying for this post must at least have three years diploma in Electrical / Mechanical/Electronics/ Production / Automobile Engineering recognised by state government or ITI along with NCTVT (3 years) in Auto Electrical / motor vehicle /Diesel Mechanic /Air Conditioning / Bench fitter / Welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate given by directorate of Vocational education and training of a state government with at least one year experience for welder ) after clearing SSC / Equivalent exam with English / Hindi / local language as one of the subjects. Candidates must also have at least four years experience in Operation and Maintenance of Ramp Handling and Ramp Equipment processes at the airport for Senior Ramp Services Agent
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The candidate must at least be class 10th pass out
Handyman / Handywomen : Those applying must atleast be class 10th passed
Junior Executive (Pax) – Those applying must at least be a graduate from any university regonused by the government under 10+2+3 pattern with minimum of 9 years experience in any related area.
Junior Executive (Technical) – Candidates must at lest have done Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Production /Automobile/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a university recognised by the government.
Duty Officer Terminal – Those wish to apply must at least be a graduate from any university recognised by the government with Diploma in IATA-FIATAAor IATA-UFTA or IATA-CARGO OR Graduate or IATA-DGR and 10+2+3 pattern and with 12 years of experience
Air India Recruitment 2019: Age Limit:
Duty Officer Terminal – 50 Years of age
Junior Executive (Pax) – 35 Years of agent
Other – 28 Years of agent
Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure
Selection of candidates shall be done on the basis of TradeTest/Screening/ Physical Endurance Test etc.
Air India Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Candidates may come for walk-in for the interview along with the filled application form filled-in & copies of testimonial documents and Application Fee of Rs.500/-though demand draft which must be in favour of “Air India Air Transport Services Limited , payable in Mumbai.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.