Air India Recruitment 2019: Walk in interview for these posts – check details

Applications have been invited for a number of posts

Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has come out with a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for a number of posts like Junior Executive, Duty Officer Terminal, Ramp Services Agent, Customer Agent, Handyman/Handywomen, Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver, Duty Manager, Deputy Terminal Manager, Duty Officer Terminal, among others. Candidates willing to apply and are eligible may appear for walk-in-interview on July 26, July 29, July 30, July 31, August 2, August 4, 5 August 5 , August 7 and August 11.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Timing- 9 AM to 12 PM

Air India Recruitment 2019: Posts and Vacancies on Offer

Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Customer Agent: Those looking to apply must at least be a graduate from any university recognised by the government under the 10+2+3 pattern with a diploma in IATA -UFTAA or IATA -FIATA or IATA -DGR or IATA -CARGO

Seniot Ramp Services Agent/ Ramp Services Agent – Candidates applying for this post must at least have three years diploma in Electrical / Mechanical/Electronics/ Production / Automobile Engineering recognised by state government or ITI along with NCTVT (3 years) in Auto Electrical / motor vehicle /Diesel Mechanic /Air Conditioning / Bench fitter / Welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate given by directorate of Vocational education and training of a state government with at least one year experience for welder ) after clearing SSC / Equivalent exam with English / Hindi / local language as one of the subjects. Candidates must also have at least four years experience in Operation and Maintenance of Ramp Handling and Ramp Equipment processes at the airport for Senior Ramp Services Agent

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The candidate must at least be class 10th pass out

Handyman / Handywomen : Those applying must atleast be class 10th passed

Junior Executive (Pax) – Those applying must at least be a graduate from any university regonused by the government under 10+2+3 pattern with minimum of 9 years experience in any related area.

Junior Executive (Technical) – Candidates must at lest have done Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Production /Automobile/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a university recognised by the government.

Duty Officer Terminal – Those wish to apply must at least be a graduate from any university recognised by the government with Diploma in IATA-FIATAAor IATA-UFTA or IATA-CARGO OR Graduate or IATA-DGR and 10+2+3 pattern and with 12 years of experience

Air India Recruitment 2019: Age Limit:

Duty Officer Terminal – 50 Years of age

Junior Executive (Pax) – 35 Years of agent

Other – 28 Years of agent

Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Selection of candidates shall be done on the basis of TradeTest/Screening/ Physical Endurance Test etc.

Air India Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates may come for walk-in for the interview along with the filled application form filled-in & copies of testimonial documents and Application Fee of Rs.500/-though demand draft which must be in favour of “Air India Air Transport Services Limited , payable in Mumbai.