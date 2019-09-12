Air India recruitment 2019: Applications invited for over 150 seats – apply at aiesl.airindia.in

Air India recruitment 2019: The AISEL is looking to fill up a number of posts.

The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AISEL) has issued notification for the post of assistant supervisors. Those interested may apply through official website aiesl.airindia.in. Please note that the last date to apply is September 28.

The AISEL is looking to fill up as many as 170 posts. It is looking to fill up 80 posts in Western, 50 in Northern, 25 in Southern and 15 in Eastern regions of the country.

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Western region: 80 vacancies

Northern region: 50 vacancies

Southern region: 25 vacancies`

Eastern region: 15 vacancies

Air India recruitment 2019: Salary

Those candidates who are selected are expected to get a remuneration pf Rs 19,750 per month.

Air India recruitment 2019: Criteria for eligibility

Applicants may note that those looking to apply must have a bachelor’s degree. He/she must also have at least 1 year of work experience.

Air India recruitment 2019: How to apply

Those interested may apply through official website- aiesl.airindia.in on or before September 28.

Air India recruitment 2019: Age

The maximum age limit for candidates to apply is 33 years. Please note that candidates in reserved category will get relaxation benefits in age as per norms.

Air India recruitment 2019: Application fee:

While candidates in general category will have to pay Rs 1,000, those in reserved category will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

Air India recruitment 2019: Selection process

The AISEL will select candidates on the basis of written exam, skill test as well as interview.