Air India Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; here is how to apply

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 8:49 PM
Those applying for the post can send their applications by June 29.

Air India subsidiary Airline Allied Services Limited has issued notifications for a number of posts including officer, assistant engineer, and other managerial posts. Those applying for the post can send their applications by June 29.

Vacancy details
Chief of Personnel -1 Post
AGM Revenue Management -1 Post
Chief of IT -1 Post
Assistant Engineer -19 Posts
Officer -8 Posts
Head of Marketing -1 Post
Crew Controller -5 Posts
Manager Sales & Marketing -1 Post
Manager Corporate Communication -1 Post
Manager Reservation Procedures -1 Post

Eligibility criteria

Marketing head: Candidates must have two years Masters Degree in Business Administration having specialisation in Marketing or its equivalent with at least seven years of experience.

IT chief: Those interested to apply must have BTech/ BE /Sc Engineering or its equivalent in Electrical/ Instrumentation / IT / Computer Science/Electronics I Telecom /and 5 years experience.

Chief of Personnel: The person must degree in Business Administration having specialisation in Personnel Management or its equivalent with 5 years experience.

Manager Reservation Procedures/ Manager Sales & Marketing: Candidate must have graduation degree with at least 5 years of Aviation experience, in handling Passenger Reservation systems in Aviation.

AGM Revenue Management: Candidate must have MBA degree with the specialisation in Marketing with at least 5 years experience.

Manager Corporate Communication: The person must have Masters Degree / Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication with 5 years experience.

Assistant Engineer: The candidate must have BE / BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Electronics &Telecom / Electrical / Mechanical /Aeronautical / Instrumentation /Aerospace / IT / Computers or any allied branch of the above (From Government. Recognised Institute) with 60 per cent and 3 years experience.

Officer: Those applying for this post must have MBA with specialisation in Marketing with 2 years experience.

How to apply

Candidates are requested to reach ‘Alliance Air, Personnel Department, Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, LG. I Airport, New Delhi -110037’ on or before June 29.

