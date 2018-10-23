Air India Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for these posts, check details here

Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format.

The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued notification for a number of posts. AIATSL is looking to fill up posts of security agent. Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format. They may appear for the online interview on October 28 and November 14.

Walk-in-Interview

Candidates who have completed their graduation without valid basic AVSEC are requested to appear on October 28. The interview will be conducted between 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Air India Limited, Airlines House, Near Gunhouse, Lal Darwaja, Ahmedabad-380001.

Candidates who have completed their graduation with valid basic AVSEC may appear on November 14. Interviews will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM at G. High School and G 86 D Parikh Higher Secondary School, Commerce Six Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380 009.

Vacancy Details

Security Agent – 40 positions

General – 22 positions

OBC– 10 Posts

ST – 6 Posts

SC – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

AVSEC qualified candidates: Those having done graduation in any discipline (minimum 3 years duration) from any University recognised by the government with ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language. The person must also possess BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days new pattern).

Non-AVSEC candidates: The person must be a graduate in any discipline (minimum 3 years duration) from any University recognised by the government who can speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language.

Age Limit:

AVSEC candidates

General : Maximum age is 31 years

SC/ST : Not more than 36 years

OBC : Not more than 34 years. This include relaxation of 3 years for possessing Basic AVSEC (12 days new pattern)

Non-AVSEC candidates

General : Not more than 28 years

SC/ST : Maximum age limit is 33 years

OBC : Not more than 31 years

Selection Procedure

AVSEC candidates – Selection will be done through interview

Non-AVSEC candidates – Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Endurance Test and Written Test

How to Apply

Candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time

Application Fee for Air India Jobs:

Rs. 500 (Ex-servicemen /SC/ST applicants are exempted)