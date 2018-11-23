Air India Recruitment 2018: AI jobs alert! Applications invited for these posts – Check details

Air India Recruitment 2018: Check details here
The Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) has issued notification post Assistant Supervisor. Those who are interested to apply may do so through prescribed format. They may also appear for walk-in- for Skill Test / Written Test on December 3.
Walk-in-Interview:
Assistant Supervisor: December 3
Vacancy details
Assistant Supervisor on Fixed Term Employment basis : 13 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates looking to apply must have done graduation any government recognised university in any discipline as well as Diploma/certificate programme in Computer (at least 1 year duration) from recognised institute with at least 1 year of post-qualification (post graduation) job experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed firm OR
BCA/B.Sc. IT/ Graduate in IT OR
He/she must have diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) and one year after qualification working experience in software related to aviation.
Age Limit:
General Category- Not more than 33 years
OBC – Not more than 36 years
SC/ST- Not more than 38 years
Read also: Air India recruitment 2018 for the 12th pass at airindia.in, check the last date to apply for 295 posts
How to Apply
Candidates may appear for the walk-in interview at Human Resources Department, MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station). He/she must carry filled Application form, in the prescribed format with all required documents along with non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000/- by Demand Draft in favour of “Air India Engineering Services Limited” payable at Nagpur. Please note that candidates in SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman have been exempted from paying this fee
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.