Air India Recruitment 2018: AI jobs alert! Applications invited for these posts – Check details

Those who are interested to apply may do so through prescribed format.

The Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) has issued notification post Assistant Supervisor. Those who are interested to apply may do so through prescribed format. They may also appear for walk-in- for Skill Test / Written Test on December 3.

Walk-in-Interview:

Assistant Supervisor: December 3

Vacancy details

Assistant Supervisor on Fixed Term Employment basis : 13 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply must have done graduation any government recognised university in any discipline as well as Diploma/certificate programme in Computer (at least 1 year duration) from recognised institute with at least 1 year of post-qualification (post graduation) job experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed firm OR

BCA/B.Sc. IT/ Graduate in IT OR

He/she must have diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) and one year after qualification working experience in software related to aviation.

Age Limit:

General Category- Not more than 33 years

OBC – Not more than 36 years

SC/ST- Not more than 38 years

Read also: Air India recruitment 2018 for the 12th pass at airindia.in, check the last date to apply for 295 posts

How to Apply

Candidates may appear for the walk-in interview at Human Resources Department, MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station). He/she must carry filled Application form, in the prescribed format with all required documents along with non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000/- by Demand Draft in favour of “Air India Engineering Services Limited” payable at Nagpur. Please note that candidates in SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman have been exempted from paying this fee