Air India Express Recruitment 2018-19: Applications invited for 86 posts – check details

Candidates may apply within 21 days from advertisement’s date of publication. (PTI)

Air India Express Recruitment 2018-19: The Air India Express Limited has issued notification for 86 posts. Recruitment have been invited for Trainee Cabin Crew posts. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format till 21 days from date of publication of the advertisement in Employment news. This advertisement will be published on December 29.

Dates to remember

Candidates may apply within 21 days from advertisement’s date of publication in Employment news. Note that advertisement will be published on December 29.

Vacancy details

Trainee Cabin Crew: 86 positions

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these positions must have passed class 0+2 Pass from any board/university recognised by the government.

Applicants must have three years degree/diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from any institute recognised by the government.

Those applying must have flying experience as Cabin Crew.

Candidates must also have undergone first aid course successfully.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for candidates must be 22 years of age

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply can do so through official website www.airindiaexpress.in. He/she may apply through the prescribed format within 21 days from the date of advertisement’s publication of advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement ad will appear on December 29.