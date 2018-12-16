Air Force jobs alert! Online registration for Airman posts starts from January 2, 2019

Image: Reuters

IAF recruitment 2019: Indian Air Force has released notification seeling job applications for the post of Airman in Group X (except Education Instructor) Trades and Group Y {except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) & Musician} Trades. Online registration for this test will begin from January 2, 2019, and will end on January 21, 2019.

IAF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

As per the IAF notification, the candidate should be a citizen of either India or Nepal, and the date of birth should be between January 19, 1999, and January 01, 2003.

IAF recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

1. The interested candidates should have passed an intermediate or 10+2 or any other equivalent exam from Education Board listed as a member by COBSE

2. The candidate may also have three years Diploma Course in Engineering from a Government recognised Polytechnic Institute.

IAF recruitment 2019: How to apply?

The interested candidates need to log on to the official websites of the Indian Air Force – www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in or www.airmenselection.cdac.in to register themselves for the exam.

IAF recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: January 2, 2019

Last Date for submission of online application: January 21, 2019

IAF recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Details advertisement about recruitment in the vacant posts will be released by the IAF on December 22, 2018.