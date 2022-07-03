Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for MTS, Steno, LDC and other posts; opportunities for 10th, 12th pass — check details

Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force is hiring candidates for recruitment to various posts including Cook, A/C Mechanical, Mess Staff, Carpenter, Steno Grade 2, Mukti Tasking Staff (MTS), Store Keeper, LDC, CMTD under Group ‘C’ category at the various Air Force Stations/Units.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th, and 12th qualifications in the relevant subject. The candidates must be between the age group of 18-25 years. There will be age relaxation for all eligible candidates belonging to reserved category as per govt. norms. All candidates are advised to submit the application form through offline mode within 30 days (1 August 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement.

A total of 21 vacancies have been notified at headquarters of the Western Air Command and maintenance command. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 1 August, 2022. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications for IAF Group C Civilian recruitment 2022.

How and where to apply for Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022?



-Candidates are required to download the application form available on the official website – indianairforce.nic.in.

-Candidates are required to submit an application form composed in English /Hindi with a recent photograph (passport size) duly self-attested. Candidates are required to attach other supporting documents, if any (self-attested), Self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. The address should be typed in English / Hindi on the application form.

If a candidate is applying for multiple vacancies, they are required to send a separate application for each post that should be forwarded. Candidates are required to mention the name of the post they are applying on the top of the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——– AND CATEGORY——– AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2022/DR”

-Two passport size photograph (same as fixed on the application form).

Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Postal Address Name of The Post Vacancies AOC, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 Cook (OG) 2 CO, 1 Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Chakeri, Kanpur – 208008 A/C Mech 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Chandigarh – 160003 Cook (OG) 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – 641401 Mess Staff 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, PO : Pushpa Bhawan, New Delhi – 110062 Carpenter (SK) 1 AOC, Air Force Station, Bani Camp, Najafgarh, New Delhi – 110043 Steno Gd-II 1 AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Manauri, Distt.- Allahabad (UP) – 212212 MTS 2 CO, Upaskar Depot, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 MTS 2 Station Commander, Air Stores Park, Air Force, Air Force Station, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122005 Store Keeper 1 AOC, Air Force Hospital, Nathu Singh Road,

Cantontment Kanpur, Pin – 208004 MTS 1 HQ Maintentance Command IAF